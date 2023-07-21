Culture - Sports Spouses of Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs enjoy water puppetry in Hanoi The spouse of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Le Thi Bich Tran, and the spouse of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, YB Dato' Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Binti Wan Ismail, enjoyed a water puppetry performance at the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre in Hanoi on July 20.

Culture - Sports Hoi An art troupe to stage play in Paris An art troupe from the ancient city of Hoi An in Quang Nam province will perform at the Hoi An Cultural Days (Journe’es Culturelles de La ville de Hoi An) in Paris on August 29-30, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.