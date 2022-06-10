US mission seeks stronger cooperation with HCM City in clean energy
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on June 10 hosted a reception for a delegation of US government officials and business representatives who are visiting Vietnam to find ways to boost bilateral ties in clean energy development.
The US mission led by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia Pamela Phan of the International Trade Administration at the US Department of Commerce (centre, front row) meet with Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan on June 10 (fifth from the left, front row). (Photo: VNA)
The US mission was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia Pamela Phan of the International Trade Administration at the US Department of Commerce.
Welcoming the delegation, Hoan reiterated the southern largest economic hub’s desire to further step up cooperation and investment in areas of mutual interest between Vietnamese and US enterprises.
HCM City has taken drastic measures to promote green production, lifestyle and living standards so as to realise the Government’s commitments in greenhouse emission reduction, he said, noting that among the measures were using green energy in transport, encouraging factories at hi-tech and industrial parks to make transition to clean energy and motivating more people to shift to solar power.
The official pledged that the city stands ready to support foreign investors to do business in Vietnam in a long run and to assist US partners in accelerating cooperation and investment in clean energy.
Phan, for her part, highly appreciated HCM City’s active and effective cooperation with the US Consulate General in translating the bilateral cooperation into reality, particularly in smart technology and smart city.
She noted that many of US business representatives are from major corporations operating in the fields of creative energy and electricity who are seeking an opportunity in developing clean energy in Vietnam and providing the country with security services to protect local energy systems.
The US official expected that the two sides can come up with specific actions to connect enterprises in the field./.