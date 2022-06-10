Business Seminar seeks to promote Vietnam-Slovakia trade Complicated developments of strategic trade competition among countries, impacts of the prolonged and unpredictable of the conflict in Ukraine on the global economy, risks of inflation and slowdown of the world's economic growth have required Vietnam to diversify its trading partners, Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan has said.

Business Global uncertainties loom over textile-garment industry growth Vietnam reported a year-on-year surge of 23.5 percent in exports of textile and garment to earn 18.7 billion USD in the first five months of this year in the midst of lingering market uncertainties coupled with rising prices of inputs.

Business Bac Giang strives to raise agricultural production value Bac Giang will focus attention on developing and increasing the production value of the agricultural sector in the time ahead, said Vice Chairman of the northern province’s People’s Committee Le O Pich.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on June 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,065 VND/USD on June 10, up 3 VND from the previous day.