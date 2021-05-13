US mission to Vietnam seeks candidates for YSEALI Academic Fellowship
The US Mission to Vietnam is seeking candidates for the Fall 2021 Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Academic Fellowship on civic engagement, environmental issues and natural resource management, and social entrepreneurship and economic development.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese citizens aged between 18 and 25, full-time undergraduate students or those who have graduated from college, university, or other institutions of higher learning, who demonstrate strong leadership qualities and potential in their university or place of work, an interest in community service and volunteerism, and have a good command of English, are applicable for the programme, said a press release issued by the mission on May 12.
The deadline for application is June 13, 2021.
The YSEALI is a public diplomacy programme designed to advance regional strategic goals, break down barriers that separate the next generation of leaders in Southeast Asia, and link those emerging leaders to the US.
The YSEALI Academic Fellowship is an intensive short-term academic programme whose purpose is to provide groups of young leaders with a deeper understanding of the US and a particular theme, while simultaneously enhancing their leadership skills. The Fellowship will include a virtual academic residency and an integrated in-person experience approximately two to three weeks in length at a US host institution.
During the academic residency, participants will engage remotely from their home countries in Institute activities including academic sessions, site visits, leadership development exercises, and cultural activities. If conditions allow, participants will travel to the US in Spring 2022 to participate in educational and cultural activities inside and outside of the classroom, lectures and site visits to local communities./.