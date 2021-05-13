Society 3D jelly cakes beautify life In recent years, 3D jelly cakes have become a popular product in Vietnam. Nguyen Minh Phuong, a jelly cake-making expert in Hanoi has developed a 3D jelly cake making community, turning the cake from favourite dessert to art.

Society HCM City leaders extend greetings on Buddha’s birthday A delegation of representatives from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on May 12 visited and offered greetings to several local Buddhist establishments ahead of Lord Buddha’s 2565th birthday.

Society Friendship association provides aid for Cambodia to fight COVID-19 The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association on May 12 presented 500 million VND (around 21,680 USD) to the Cambodian Embassy in Vietnam to support Cambodian people in their fight against COVID-19.

Society Vietnam association for AO victims issues statement on Tran To Nga's lawsuit VA) on May 12 issued a statement regarding the Crown Court of Evry City in France’s May 10 ruling on Vietnamese-French citizen Tran To Nga’s lawsuit against US firms that manufactured the toxic AO defoliant used by US forces during the war in Vietnam.