Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (second from right) poses and newly-elected State and National Assembly (NA) leaders of Vietnam at the closing ceremony of the 14th NA's 11th session (Photo: VNA)



Washington DC (VNA) – The US newspaper Washington Times has ran an article assessing that Vietnam has succeeded in completing its key leadership positions.



According to the article, Vietnam now has a mindful and influential leadership.



It highlighted Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his strong anti-corruption campaign, and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc with significant economic progresses he helped the nation achieve in his previous post as Prime Minister.

It also expected Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to effectively implement contents set out in documents of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).



It said the new administration is expected to bring Vietnam into a new era, with new technologies applied in knowledge-based industries./.