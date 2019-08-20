The Quoc Hoc Hue gifted high school (Photo: thpt-qhoc.thuathienhue.edu.vn)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The central province of Thua Thien-Hue on August 20 received 303 scholarships worth over 2 billion VND (about 85,950 USD) granted to local students from the Pacific Links Foundation of the US.



The provincial study encouragement association will be responsible for distributing the scholarships.



In the 2018-2019 academic year, the US non-governmental organisation donated more than 1.9 billion VND to provide scholarships for 271 students in Thua Thien-Hue.



Since the 2017-2018 school year, the Pacific Links Foundation joined hands with the study encouragement associations of nine provinces and cities to establish a Scholarship to Elevate Education and Development Skills (SEEDS) programme for students.



A self learning online page of the programme is being built to help local students study English.-VNA