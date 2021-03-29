US non-profit organisation thanks Vietjet Air for face masks
Richard Warden, President and CEO of the non-profit humanitarian organisation Operation USA recently asked the US Embassy in Vietnam to deliver a thank-you letter to budget carrier Vietjet Air for its humanitarian effort in the fight against COVID-19.
A representative of Vietjet Air hands over the face masks to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink (centre) (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Richard Warden, President and CEO of the non-profit humanitarian organisation Operation USA recently asked the US Embassy in Vietnam to deliver a thank-you letter to budget carrier Vietjet Air for its humanitarian effort in the fight against COVID-19.
In his letter, Warden spoke of the 1 million masks presented by the airline to people in the US in early 2020 after COVID-19 first broke out.
As US cities and Los Angeles in particular were striving to curb the spread of COVID-19 and minimise its adverse impact, the masks from Vietnam were a generous source of assistance that greatly contributed to the fight against the pandemic, he noted.
The masks were distributed to 36 communities in Los Angeles, New York, and many other places in the US in an effort to protect those at high risk of infection.
Operation USA took pride in joining the distribution of the shipment from Vietjet Air. The assistance marks the friendship between the US and Vietnam as well as the carrier and US friends.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved the shipment of face masks to help other countries tackle the pandemic at a time when many, including Vietnam, faced a shortage.
In a letter to Vietjet Air, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti said that the aid helped local people overcome the pandemic and was a symbol of friendship and connection, voicing his gratitude to the airline for helping the city in its time of need.
In addition to the US, the carrier also sent millions of face masks to the UK, France, and Germany, to join hands with local people in battling COVID-19.
Founded in 1979, Operation USA, a Los Angeles-based international disaster relief and development agency, supports health and education programmes to help children and families at home and abroad recover from disasters./.