Business Construction on wind power project begins in Ca Mau Construction of a wind power project started in Nguyen Huan commune, Dam Doi district, the southern province of Ca Mau on January 16.

Business Vietnam maintains stable exports to Israel in 2020 Vietnam earned an estimated 700 million USD from exporting goods to Israel in 2020 despite difficulties and obstacles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in the Middle East country.

Business Binh Dinh: nearly 4,200 ha of forests certificated by FSC Nearly 4,200 hectares of forest owned by Quy Nhon Forestry Co., Ltd in the central province of Binh Dinh have been granted the sustainable forest management certificate in accordance with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standards.