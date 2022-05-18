World SEA Games 31: Singaporean kayaker repeats miracle after 7 years Seven years after becoming Singapore's first canoeing gold medallist at the 28th SEA Games on home turf in 2015, Lucas Teo won the men's kayak single 1,000m race at the ongoing SEA Games 31st in Hai Phong on May 18.

World Laos launches writing contest on special relations with Vietnam The commission for communications and training of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee has recently launched a writing contest on the relations between Laos and Vietnam.