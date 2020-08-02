US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership capacity in ASEAN
US online magazine Foreign Policy has published an article looking into Vietnam’s leadership progress in ASEAN.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)
The article, named “Vietnam Steps Up to Take ASEAN Leadership Role” and published on July 31, stressed the fact that the country had been gearing for 2020 when it is not only the rotating Chair of ASEAN but also a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council.
The author said Vietnam has already proved on multiple occasions its ability to host important regional forums and high-level meetings of global importance, such as the US – Democratic People’s Republic of Korea summit in Hanoi last year.
The article highlighted the nation’s impressive response to COVID-19, which has obtained respect and recognition from its neighbours, including much wealthier and more developed ones, like Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.
It continued by quoting forecast by economists from the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Asian Development Bank that Vietnam has the highest chances in the region to come out of the post-coronavirus economic crisis in a relatively better shape.
“This is a significant shift in Vietnam’s position in ASEAN, which, as a latecomer to the market economy, used to be labeled among the “second-tier” economies,” it said.
The author noted Vietnam has also been taking up a more pivotal role in ASEAN, adding that its leadership attaches strong importance to ASEAN norms and maintains a consistent foreign policy and has stepped up to socialise these norms to the other newer members.
According to the magazine, amid the global crisis, the main objective of Vietnam’s 2020 chairmanship is to preserve ASEAN’s unity and solidarity and prevent further erosion. The high expectations from the other ASEAN member states and dialogue partners reflect a level of confidence in the country’s diplomatic capability, it affirmed./.