US opens swimming lessons for Vietnamese coaches, athletes with disabilities
The US Mission in Vietnam and the Sports Envoy Programme under the US Department of State in coordination with the Vietnam Paralympic Association opened a swimming master class for Vietnamese coaches and athletes with disabilities in Hue City, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on November 6.
NUS Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns speaks at the opening ceremony of the class. (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The US Mission in Vietnam and the Sports Envoy Programme under the US Department of State in coordination with the Vietnam Paralympic Association opened a swimming master class for Vietnamese coaches and athletes with disabilities in Hue City, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on November 6.
The class, from November 6-10 with US swimming experts Rudy Garcia -Tolson and Julia Harbaugh as lecturers, is training 50 Vietnamese coaches and athletes with disabilities.
This programme is of special importance as it takes place in the context that the Vietnam-US relationship has been upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership, said US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns.
President of the Vietnam Paralympic Association Huynh Vinh Ai emphasised that this class aims to equip coaches with professional training skills. It will also serve to improve knowledge for athletes with disabilities to participate in community sports activities, and better their performance at international tournaments./.