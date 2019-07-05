A house damaged by storm (Photo: VNA)

– The US’s Adventist Development and Relief Agency International organisation has provided 89,700 USD to the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to help the locality overcome natural disaster consequences.The organisation’s project was carried out from January to July 2019 in Quang Loi, Quang Ngan and Quang Thai communes of Quang Dien district and Phong Hoa commune of Phong Dien district.The project helped 500 local families to overcome the consequences of Typhoon Damrey that caused severe damage to the province in late 2017. Each family was provided with 2.8 million VND (about 120 USD) to buy breeding chicken and fish as well as equipment for fishing and aquatic farming.The beneficiaries also got consultations to improve their capacity in responding to natural disaster.At the same time, the project organised training courses for 40 key officials of the communes to enhance their capacity to deal with climate change and mitigate natural disaster risks at local level.Nguyen Ngoc Hung, Chairman of the Thua Thien-Hue Red Cross Society, said that the project has helped locals recover and develop their livelihood in a sustainable manner.-VNA