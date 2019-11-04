Politics Facebook’s digital ecosystem building in Vietnam welcomed: official Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh on November 4 welcomed Facebook’s contributions to digital ecosystem building in Vietnam and its selection of the country as a destination for new-generation Oculus virtual reality (VR) equipment production.

Business HCM City’s tourism promoted at World Travel Market London Ho Chi Minh City is joining relevant agencies of Vietnam in a tourism promotion programme at the World Travel Market London (WTM London) 2019 in the UK.

Business Costly investment required to entice QR code users E-wallet firm MoMo launched a cashback programme on November 3 with value of up to 100,000 VND (4.30 USD) per transaction and for four transactions daily at most.

Business EC’s inspectors to check Vietnam’s IUU fishing combat An inspection team from the European Commission’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries will visit Vietnam from November 5 – 14 to conduct the second review of Vietnam’s implementation of recommendations regarding illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to a Vietnamese official.