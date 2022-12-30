At the event (Photo: US Embassy in Hanoi)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first US volunteers of the Peace Corps in Vietnam took oaths during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 30.



New director of the programme Carol Spahn hosted the event.



Dressed in Vietnam’s traditional long dress, volunteers promised to serve and partner with the Vietnamese people, cultivate the understanding of the Vietnamese people in the spirit of innovation, sensitivity and respect for culture, as well as share US culture with open hearts and minds.



A volunteer said in Vietnamese that they will continue learning the local language and culture. They included English teachers and students.



Speaking at the event, Spahn said the US welcomes Vietnam to its global network as the 143rd country partner of the Peace Corps programme. She asked the US volunteers and teachers to work closely together to inspire future generations.



Deputy head of the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training’s Department of International Cooperation Nguyen Tien Dung said Vietnam has a population of over 100 million people, with about 17.5 million students.



Vietnam’s education sector gives priority to teaching and learning foreign languages, including English, so the programme holds significance to education in Vietnam, he said./.