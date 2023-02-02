World EU- Singapore launch digital partnership The European Union (EU) and Singapore on February 1 signed in Brussels the EU-Singapore Digital Partnership (EUSDP) that will lead to a digital trade agreement to enable consumers and businesses to transact online more seamlessly and at lower costs.

World Thai, Japanese businesses forge links The Thai government's spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on February 1 that the Ministry of Industry has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture to forge links between local enterprises.

World Singapore's production sector predicted to remain gloomy in Q1 Singapore's manufacturing outlook may continue gloomy in the first quarter of 2023, after its manufacturing output shrank for a third consecutive month in December last year, said economists.

World CLMV countries to grow stronger this year: Thai bank The Economic Intelligence Centre of the Siam Commercial Bank forecasts the CLMV countries, namely Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, will gain a stronger growth momentum in 2023, but remain below its growth potential prior to the COVID-19 outbreaks.