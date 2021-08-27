Business Hanoi supports consumption of OCOP products The capital city of Hanoi has been implementing solutions to open up sales channels as the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the production and circulation of goods, in particular 'One Commune, One Product' (OCOP) goods.

Business Calls for cashless payments to take-off in Vietnam The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has unexpectedly created "golden" conditions for the financial industry to accelerate digital transformation and shift to cashless payments.

Business Adjusting ownership rate for foreign investors in banking sector is a long-term strategy: experts As the market is witnessing adjustments in the rate of ownership for foreign investors in banks, analysts say that it depends on the strategy and business plan of each bank from time to time.

Business Samsung Vietnam helps local firms join global supply chain Leaders of the northern province of Bac Ninh and Samsung Vietnam on August 26 made a trip to evaluate the results of the two enterprises including Hanpo Vina Joint Stock Company and Thinh Vuong Manufacturing and Trading Co Ltd participating in the "domestic business improvement consulting programme".