US postpones preliminary anti-dumping determination on imported raw honey
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has postponed the preliminary determination of the anti-dumping investigations of raw honey originated from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine, India and Vietnam.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has postponed the preliminary determination of the anti-dumping investigations of raw honey originated from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine, India and Vietnam.
The preliminary determination is initially due to be released no later than September 28, but now delayed by 50 days to no later than November 17 upon the request of US producers of raw honey, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).
On May 11, the DOC initiated the anti-dumping duty investigations after receiving petitions concerning imports of raw honey from the five exporters filed on behalf of the American Honey Producers Association and the Sioux Honey Association, which are trade associations representing US producers of raw honey.
The petitioners, however, submitted a request for the postponement earlier this month, stating that they concern that the DOC may need more time to issue supplemental questionnaires to address deficiencies in the respondents’ initial questionnaire responses, and to determine the cost of production methodology that it will rely on for these investigations.
It is the first time Vietnam’s raw honey has faced an anti-dumping probe.
The TRAV has recommended concerned Vietnamese producers and exporters to keep a close watch on the case, cooperate with the DOC, and actively contact the TRAV for timely support./.