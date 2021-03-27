US President nominates Ambassador to Vietnam as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia
US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, according to the While House’s website.
US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, according to the While House’s website.
Daniel Kritenbrink has been US Ambassador to Vietnam since 2017. He previously worked in Japan and China. The diplomat speaks fluent Chinese and Japanese.
If the nomination is approved by the Senate, Kritenbrink will replace David Stilwell, who stepped down when Biden took office on January 20. US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim has been serving as acting assistant secretary for the region./.