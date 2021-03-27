World Laos bans public events over traditional New Year The Lao Prime Minister’s Office has issued a notice to all sectors across the country, instructing them to celebrate the New Year (Bunpimay) in the traditional way but without public gatherings.

ASEAN Indonesian, Singaporean FMs discuss bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudito and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on March 25 held talks to discuss the countries’ cooperation during the latter’s visit to Indonesia.

World ASEAN countries pledge to upgrade regional transport amidst pandemic ASEAN Member States have committed to improving transport in the region in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to seriously affect this sector.

World Thailand eyes exports of 6 million tonnes of rice in 2021 The Thai Commerce Ministry has launched measures to increase rice exports to 6 million tonnes this year, valued at around 150 billion THB (4.83 billion USD), with Indonesia, China, Bangladesh and Iraq set to be the main markets under government-to-government (G2G) deals.