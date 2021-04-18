World Laos detects illegal entrant diagnosed with COVID-19 The Lao health ministry on April 16 confirmed a new COVID-19 case who was an illegal entrant, raising the country’s tally to 54.

World Philippines extends entry ban on foreigners amid COVID-19 spikes The Philippines will extend its entry ban on foreigners until April 30, as the number of reported coronavirus cases remains high, the government announced on April 16.

World Phnom Penh authorities vow to ensure food supply during lockdown Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng said on April 15 that if the COVID-19 transmission rate remains high, the lockdown could be extended.