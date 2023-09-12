Calvin Khoe, research and analysis director of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia Research told the Vietnam News Agency that the upgrade of the Vietnam – US ties will help promote the ASEAN – US relations and the comprehensive development of the bloc, as well as contribute to the regional peace, stability and prosperity.

He expressed his hope that with the upgrade, the Vietnam – US cooperation programmes will exert a positive influence on Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and even the whole Southeast Asian region.

The historic upgrade of the Vietnam – US relations has grabbed the headlines of international media, which affirms Vietnam’s increasingly role in the region.

Nikkei Asia said the upgrade seeks to boost trade, while navigating a thicket of challenges such as climate change and geoeconomic competition.

President Biden’s visit also showed both sides respect each other’s political institution and independence.

Reuters quoted US national security adviser Jake Sullivan as saying the visit reflects the leading role that Vietnam will play in the US’s growing network of partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

According to CNN, spokesperson of the US National Security Council John Kirby called the Vietnam – US relations important in an important region in the world./.

VNA