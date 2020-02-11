US provides medical supplies for Laos
Passengers wear masks at a train station to prevent the nCoV spread (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The US government said on February 10 that it had provided health supplies for Laos in the first delivery from a pledge of up to 100 million USD in global assistance to fight the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) said it handed over equipment including 440 protective goggles and 1,500 surgical gowns to Laos.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised up to 100 million USD in aid to China and other affected countries to counter the virus.
According the US Department of State, the Laos delivery was the first and that funding would primarily aim at containing the coronavirus./.
