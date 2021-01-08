At the ceremony (Photo: doanhnghiepvn.vn

Hanoi (VNA) - The General Department of Vietnam Customs and the US Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony on January 8 for the former to receive Commodity Identification Training (CIT) equipment worth nearly 40,000 USD from the US Government.



Deputy Director of the General Department of Vietnam Customs Luu Manh Tuong expressed his thanks for the support of US experts in the implementation of the Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) programme and especially the CIT programme.



The assistance of US agencies for the customs sector has helped ensure security and stability in Vietnam, the region, and the world, he said.



The customs department will create the best conditions possible for the Vietnam Customs School in terms of the management and utilisation of the equipment./.