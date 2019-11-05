Business Over 100 firms to take part in chemicals expo in HCM City The Vietnam International Exhibition on Chemical Industry to be held in HCM City from November 27 to 30 will offer a platform for domestic and foreign businesses to exchange information and explore business opportunities.

Business Vietnam’s purchasing power continues to grow Purchasing power has rising during the first 10 months of the year and total revenue for goods and services hit 4 quadrillion VND (172.5 billion USD), an 11.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Dak Lak: total retail sales rises 13.7 pct in 10 months The total retail sales of goods and services of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak in the first 10 months of this year increased 13.7 percent year-on-year to over 66.3 trillion VND (more than 2.84 billion USD), according to the provincial Department of Statistics.

Business Over 12,000 businesses set up in October Vietnam saw 12,182 businesses established in October, up 3 percent from the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).