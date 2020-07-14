World Thai swine breeders asked to limit prices The Thai Department of Internal Trade (DIT) Director-General Whichai Pochanakij has asked the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand to limit pig prices to 80 baht (2.56 USD) per kilogram.

World Indonesia plans to impose sanctions against violators of health protocols Indonesian authorities said on July 13 that the country is planning to impose sanctions against violators of health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to tighten the public discipline which President Joko Widodo assessed is still low.

World Laos records 254 more dengue fever cases The Lao Ministry of Health on July 13 confirmed 254 new cases of dengue fever, with most of them recorded in the capital of Vientiane.

World Singapore Airlines plans to operate at 7 pct of capacity in August Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its regional arms SilkAir and Scoot will operate at approximately 7 percent of its scheduled capacity in August, up from 6 percent this month.