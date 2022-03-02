The two stone chisels that the US sent backs to Laos after having been smuggled. (Photo: Laotiantimes.com)

Vientiane (VNA) – The US has sent back to Laos two stone chisels of cultural significance that were seized after having been smuggled.



The items were recently recovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from a home in Indiana state.



They were presented to the Embassy of Laos in Washington, DC, by members of the FBI Art Crime Task Force and representatives from the US Department of State.



Peter M. Haymond, US Ambassador to Laos, said these artifacts belong to the Southeast Asian nation, adding that the US looks forward to working with Laos to strengthen the joint efforts to protect its precious cultural heritage.



The US has provided more than 1.2 million USD to assist Laos in protecting its cultural heritage, most recently to support the preservation of the ancient megalithic jars in the Plain of Jars in Xiengkhouang province./.