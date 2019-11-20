Politics PM: Vietnam highly values comprehensive partnership with US Vietnam highly values comprehensive partnership with the US, considering it one of the country’s top important partners, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told visiting US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper during a reception in Hanoi on November 20.

Politics Party leading official welcomes US Defence Secretary Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on November 20 received US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, who is now on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Russia step up military technical cooperation Senior officials of Vietnam and Russia have discussed contents and measures to further promote bilateral defence cooperation in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Politics HCM City hopes to intensify cooperation with Australia: official Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem hosted a reception in the city for a delegation from the Australian Political Exchange Council led by Chief of the Office of the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training of Australia’s Queensland state Laura Fraser Hardy on November 20.