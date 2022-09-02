Politics Vietnam’s 77th National Day marked in Russia The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on August 31 hosted a ceremony in Moscow to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022) with more than 800 guests, including many Russian officials and diplomats, and foreign diplomatic corps, in attendance.

Politics Lao ambassadors extend National Day greetings to Vietnamese embassies The Lao ambassadors to Thailand, Australia, and Germany visited the Vietnamese embassies in the three countries on August 31 to offer congratulations on the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Politics Party chief offers incense to late President Ho Chi Minh Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense in memory of late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex on September 1 on the occasion of the 77th National Day and also the 53rd year since the late President passed away.

Politics Leaders extend greetings on Slovakia’s 30th Constitution Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 1 sent greetings to his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova on the occasion of Slovakia’s Constitution Day (September 1, 1992 – 2022).