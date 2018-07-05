US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on July 8-9 to boost the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, especially in the key areas of politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, defence, security, and in addressing the aftermath of the war.This will be Pompeo’s first trip to Vietnam, and also to Southeast Asia, after taking office as Secretary of State, said Ngo Toan Thang, vice spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a regular press conference in Hanoi on July 5.The visit, to be made at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, takes place at a time when the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US has thrived in numerous fields, including trade and economy with bilateral trade hitting 51 billion USD in 2017.The two sides are expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, Thang said, adding the US Secretary of State is scheduled tol hold talks with his host and meet other Vietnamese leaders. -VNA