Thai ​PM Prayut Chan-o-cha receives a resolution of the US Senate honouring the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Photo: NNT)

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has received a resolution of the US Senate honouring the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for his diplomatic skills and role in the bilateral relations.The Thai PM continued his US official visit for the third day on October 4. He met with President pro tempore of the Senate Orrin Hatch in Capitol Hill to receive the Senate's resolution honouring the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was born in the US.The late King once spoke about the importance of the relations between people of the two countries and their partnership for mutual benefits.After that, Gen. Prayut presided over a meeting with Thai businessmen in the US. They commended the Thai government for providing opportunities that will pave the way for the success of sustainable trade cooperation between Thailand and the US.The Thai PM suggested the businessmen update Thailand's policies regarding foreign investors who will invest in the country.During the visit, SCG, a Thai company, signed two agreements to buy 155,000-tonne coal from US companies. Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and SCG executive, said the US is a source of quality, value-for-money coal and the shipping costs are not high. The first lot of coal will arrive in Thailand in mid April 2018.-VNA