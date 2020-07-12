US Senator hopes for stronger relations with Vietnam
US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (Photo: AP)
Washington, D.C., (VNA) - US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has voiced his strong support for further strengthening the relationship with Vietnam over the next 25 years and beyond.
The Senator expressed his view in a statement released on July 11 (Washington time) on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the US and Vietnam.
“Over the past quarter century, the United States and Vietnam have overcome the wounds of war to build a strong partnership in the areas of trade, development, public health, energy, defense, and people-to-people ties”, he said.
He added that he was committed to advancing the US efforts to support a strong, prosperous, and independent Vietnam and deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership.
The US must continue to prioritise engagement with Vietnam on important areas such as regional security, trade and economic cooperation, as well as human rights and the rule of law, he emphasised.
He also voiced the US’s recognition and support for Vietnam’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The US applauds Vietnam’s work in promoting a “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN,” he said.
He added that the US remains committed to future cooperation with Vietnam and other ASEAN partners to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and tackle shared challenges.
“I look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Vietnam over the next 25 years and beyond,” the senator said in conclusion./.