World Thailand’s inflation follows upward trend Thailand’s inflation went up 4.65 percent in April from the same period last year and is expected to increase this month due to rising prices of fuel and cooking gas, according to the Thai Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office.

World RoK reopens channel to receive seasonal workers from Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s North Jeolla province on May 6 said it has recruited 52 Vietnamese seasonal workers to work on local farms, as they are facing a severe labour shortage.

World Laos to develop expressway linking Houaphanh with Vietnam The Government of Laos has agreed with contractors to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of an expressway from Houaphanh province to the border with Vietnam under an agreement signed recently, Vientiane Times reported.

World SEA Games 31: Viettel Cambodia offers free SIM cards to Cambodian delegation Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s telecoms group Viettel, has presented 700 roaming and internet-enabled SIM cards to athletes and members of the Cambodian delegation attending the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.