World Indonesia aims to develop high-quality human resources Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhadjir Effendy has outlined three priority programmes to create superior human resources.

World Singapore inks numerous cooperation agreements with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Singapore has signed many cooperation agreements with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to futher promote cooperation within the framework of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob's state visits to the Central Asian nations.

World Opening, closing ceremonies of 12th ASEAN Para Games similar to 32nd SEA Games’ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has affirmed that the opening and closing ceremonies of the coming 12th ASEAN Para Games will be comparable to those of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) that the country held earlier in May.

World Indonesia,UK cooperate in developing electric battery Indonesia's Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia and Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade of the UK Nusrat Ghani have discussed downstreaming investment opportunities in the critical mineral sector and electric battery development.