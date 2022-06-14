World Vietnam backs comprehensive solution to Myanmar issue Vietnam supports a comprehensive and sustainable solution with the strong commitment of relevant parties to the Myanmar issue, Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the United Nations Le Thi Minh Thoa has stated.

World Thailand seeks ways to raise tourism revenue Thailand will have to increase tourist arrivals in the fourth quarter of this year, the annual high season, to reach the goal of 7-10 million in 2022, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said.

World Thailand’s exports to ASEAN up 17 percent in four months Thailand’s exports to member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the first four months of 2022 reached 24 billion USD, up 17 percent year on year.