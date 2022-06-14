US, Thailand boost defense ties
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prayuth Chan-o-cha on June 13 as part of an effort to strengthen bilateral defense ties.
According to a statement issued after the meeting in Bangkok, the two leaders shared perspectives on regional security issues, and discussed opportunities to strengthen the US-Thailand alliance.
They highlighted priorities for cooperation in emerging technical areas, including cyber and space. Both sides welcomed the incorporation of space and cyber cooperation into major bilateral exercises such as Cobra Gold and agreed to continue to cooperate on cyber capacity-building.
The two also discussed Thailand’s interest in enhanced defense industry cooperation.
This was Austin’s first official visit to Thailand and his fourth trip to Asia since he took office as the US Secretary of Defense in January 2021./.