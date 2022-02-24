Minister of Public Security General To Lam (R) and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The US will increase exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam regarding climate change response in a bid to realise major goals set by the two countries’ leaders at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), said US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Kerry, who is on a Vietnam visit from February 22-25, made the statement at a meeting with Minister of Public Security General To Lam in Hanoi on February 24.



The US official noted the US-Vietnam relationship is on a good track of development across sectors and emphasised that climate change response plays an important role in ensuring environmental and national security.



Vietnam appreciated the determination and role of Joe Biden’s administration and of Kerry himself, and hoped that the US would continue to take the lead in combating climate change and promoting related international cooperation activities, affirmed Lam.



For the implementation of important global goals in the field, the minister asked the US side to clarify commitments that can support Vietnam and to promote the Vietnam-US cooperation in environmental protection and biodiversity conservation serving the development of a green, circular, sustainable and low-carbon economy.



Lam suggested the US assist Vietnam regarding projects and equipment to improve the nation’s capacity of detecting and handling environmental crimes.



The Ministry of Public Security also looks for the US’s support in building a vocational training center for the environmental police forces of Vietnam and ASEAN countries, he added.



On the same day, Kerry also met with Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha, who informed him of Vietnam’s efforts against climate change.



According to the minister, Vietnam has reviewed and completed the national electricity development planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045 in line with the 2050 goal of net zero emissions; developed plans to implement the global declaration on the transition of coal-fired power to clean energy and to reduce methane by 30 percent; and actively facilitated and cleared hurdles for investors in Vietnam’s climate change and renewable energy projects.



Ha hoped Vietnam and the US continue to strengthen collaboration in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change, especially implementing commitments to methane emission reduction.



He recommended the US aid Vietnam in connecting with financial and credit institutions capable of providing financial, professional and technological support for Vietnam to improve capacity in fulfilling its commitments to emission reduction and climate change adaptation.



For his part, Kerry stated climate has become a national interest and security priority of the US.



With countries around the world making joint efforts to address the challenges of climate change, especially after COP26, the US wishes to cooperate with Vietnam in the fields of renewable energy and green economy, he stressed./.