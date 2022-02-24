US to intensify cooperation with Vietnam in realising COP26 commitment: envoy
Permanent National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on February 24. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The United States wishes to cooperate with Vietnam in the fields of renewable energy and green economy, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on February 24.
Meeting National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man in Hanoi, Kerry, now on a visit from February 22-25, said that the NA of Vietnam plays an important role in creating frameworks to promote the strong development of renewable energy resources such as offshore wind and solar power in Vietnam.
The Vietnamese official agreed, saying Vietnam is among the worst hit by climate change and has determined that responding to climate change is a key task.
Vietnam has taken an active part in the joint efforts of the international community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change in the direction of a green, circular and low-carbon economy, he affirmed.
The legislature has institutionalised the provisions of the law in response to climate change, codified in the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection, Man said, adding that a legal framework to implement its commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is being completed.
In the coming time, the Vietnamese NA will continue to accompany the Government in building and finalising a legal basis to speed up the development of renewable energy sources such as wind power and solar power; and adjust the objectives of the Green Growth Strategy.
He said he hopes that the US will increase assistance for Vietnam in finance, technology, infrastructure, human resources training and experience in energy shift so that the country can fully implement its commitments at COP26.
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (left) said the US wishes to cooperate with Vietnam in the fields of renewable energy and green economy. (Photo: VNA)Man also suggested that the US Congress continue to increase the budget for settling war consequences, including the detoxification of dioxin/Agent Orange hotspots, mines clearance and support to people with disabilities.
Speaking highly of Kerry’s efforts and contributions during the normalisation and enhancement of the Vietnam-US ties over the past time, the official suggested that the US guest help push up the US Government in realising its commitment to support the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN)'s central role and strengthen the co-operation between the Vietnamese NA and the US Congress./.