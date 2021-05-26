Society COVID-19 vaccine fund comes into being Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a resolution approving in principle the establishment of a COVID-19 vaccine fund.

Society Vietnam obtains six medals at Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad Six Vietnamese students have pocketed medals, including two golds, at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2021, the Ministry of Education and Training said on May 26.

Society Vietnam Red Cross calls for donations to people affected by COVID-19 The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) on May 26 issued a call for donations to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic from now until July 30.

Society Seminar spotlights Ho Chi Minh’s path for national independence, socialism A national symposium, themed Ho Chi Minh and his journey to realise an aspiration for national independence and socialism, took place virtually on May 26 to mark the 110th year of the late President’s departure to seek ways for national salvation and 80th year of his return to the country.