Politics All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without Vietnam's permission void: Spokeswoman Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang highlighted Vietnam’s viewpoint that all activities in its Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos without permission of the country are void and not conducive to peace, security and stability in the East Sea, and that Vietnam resolutely protests those.

Politics Vietnam ready to protect citizens in Beirut The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Lebanon to stand ready to protect citizens in Beirut if necessary, ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 6.

Politics NA leader meets exemplary individuals in protecting security National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 6 met with outstanding individuals in the “For national security” emulation movement and the “All people protect national security” campaign launched by the Ministry of Public Security.