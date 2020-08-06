US volunteers teaching English to help boost ties
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The US sending Peace Corps Volunteers to teach English in Vietnam will contribute to promoting the comprehensive partnership between the two countries as well as educational cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
At a regular press conference on August 6 in Hanoi, Hang explained that Vietnam and the US on July 10 officially signed an agreement on English teaching of the Peace Corps programme based on the Vietnam-US framework agreement signed in 2016.
The agreement prescribes the scope of cooperation, the number of volunteers to be sent to Vietnam in the first two years, the type of educational institutions where the volunteers will work, and their activities, she added.
It is among the important activities marking the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, according to Hang./.