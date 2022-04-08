US wants to join Can Tho in reducing climate change impacts: Ambassador
The US wants to join hands with Can Tho to practically and feasibly reduce climate change impacts, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper when visiting the Mekong Delta city on April 8.
Knapper said through the Mekong-US partnership, the US continues to assist countries in the lower Mekong region to promote stability, peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Vietnam is sponsoring a variety of programmes on forest management, diversity, and biodiversity conservation, helping the country reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change impacts, he affirmed.
Knapper said to effectively and sustainably mitigate climate change, it is necessary to focus on promoting green and renewable energy, as well as training cooperation programmes to raise awareness and improve human resources quality.
He informed that he had a meeting with the board of directors of the Can Tho University to reaffirm the US’s commitment to a partnership focusing on education via people-to-people exchanges.
He was delighted to know that many students from the Mekong Delta choose the US as their destination to study and research, particularly regarding the fields of environment and climate change.
The US is committed to always creating the best conditions possible for Vietnamese students and researchers, the diplomat stated.
On the same day, Knapper attended an opening ceremony of “The Interceptor 003” river cleaning system, a machine that uses solar energy to collect waste on the Can Tho River with a maximum capacity of up to 50,000 kg per day./.