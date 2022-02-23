US willing to assist Vietnam in renewable energy development: US Special Presidential Envoy
The US stands ready to support Vietnam in renewable energy development, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said at a meeting with Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh in Hanoi on February 23.
At the meeting between US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh in Hanoi on February 23. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The US stands ready to support Vietnam in renewable energy development, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said at a meeting with Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh in Hanoi on February 23.
Vietnam has great potential and advantages in clean and renewable energy development, Kerry said, while speaking highly of the country’s policies, orientations and achievements in this sphere.
He affirmed that the US attaches importance to the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam, and expressed his belief that the good relationship will grow further in the time ahead.
For his part, Anh praised Kerry’s contributions to the multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and the US, thanked the US government and people for their donations of COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment to Vietnam over the past time.
He appreciated the resolve of President Joe Biden’s administration to promote global efforts in climate crisis response.
Anh affirmed the Vietnamese Party’s and State’s determination to adapt to climate change and fulfil international commitments in this regard.
He called on the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to make more contributions to planning and implementing US policies on climate change response globally, and in Vietnam in particular./.