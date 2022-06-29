Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the Enterprise Development Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, organised a training workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on June 29, aiming to provide information relating to greenhouse gas reduction as well as offering solutions to businesses.



The session is part of the project “Improving Private Sector Competitiveness”, with a budget of 36 million USD funded by USAID.



The five-year project, which started in 2021, focuses on building business management capacity and strategies for small and growing businesses (SGBs); improving productivity and trading performance via promoting innovation and application of technologies; improving business environment to create favourable conditions for enterprises and overall economic growth; and strengthening business-to-business and interagency linkages.



It aims at providing technical and financial assistance to 5,000 SGBs to improve their performance; supporting 240 SGBs to successfully participate in domestic, regional and international markets; and offering overall or special support packages to 60 pioneer businesses to create products with added value./.