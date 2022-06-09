Health Traditional medicine workshop addresses wildlife trade More than 60 traditional medicine (TM) doctors, practitioners, and students discussed innovative solutions to eradicate treatments using endangered wild animals at a workshop in Hanoi on June 8.

Environment Quang Nam expands natural habitat for rare douc langurs Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam have been working to converting production forest areas on Hon Do mountain in Nui Thanh district into special-use forest areas in order to expand the natural habitat and ensure a suitable living environment for the development of a rare gray-shanked douc langur population.

Environment Tree planting programme launched for green Vietnam A programme named “Millions of green trees for a green Vietnam” was launched in Hanoi on June 8 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU)’s Central Committee in coordination with Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co. Ltd.

Environment WB-funded urban development, climate resilience project to be conducted in Vinh Long The World Bank (WB)-funded Urban Development and Enhanced Climate Resilience Project will be implemented to improve access to infrastructure and connectivity and to reduce flood risk in the urban core of Vinh Long City in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long.