Society Storm Etau inundates, isolates urban areas in Phu Yen, Dak Lak Storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind, heavy rains, causing widespread blackouts and isolated numerous urban areas in the region.

Environment Storm Etau claims two lives in central region Two deaths have been reported as storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind and heavy rains, according to the standing office of the central steering committee for natural disaster control.

Environment US to assist An Giang in drought, landslide and saltwater response A working delegation from the US Consulate General, led by Defence Attaché Col. Thomas Stevenson, met with authorities of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on November 10 to discuss drought, landslides, and saltwater intrusion in the locality.

Environment Ministry seeks to complete regulations on solid waste management The Vietnam Environment Administration will be in charge of completing regulations on solid waste management in the amended Law on Environmental Protection, which will treat plastic waste as a natural resource, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has said.