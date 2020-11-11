USAID launches new campaign against illegal wildlife trade
The US Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with Vietnam CITES Management Authority, launched a campaign on November 11 called “Ngung tao nghiep” (Stop karma), to call for an end to the illegal trade of ivory and pangolin scales in Vietnam.
Part of USAID’s Saving Species Project, the campaign aims to use its messages - “Buy one ivory, get one karma” and “Buy one pangolin, get one karma” - to reduce consumer demand for wildlife products and stop the trade and use of such products as gifts.
Robert Layng, head of USAID Vietnam’s environment and energy office, said this is a campaign for meaningful change to social behaviour that seeks to raise community’s awareness about the conservation of natural ecosystems and wildlife.
USAID Vietnam expects the new campaign will deliver a wake-up call to everybody, so that people will change their minds and behaviour about the consumption of wildlife products before it’s too late, he said.
Layng also called on the business community to join the campaign by carrying out a wide range of corporate social responsibility activities in wildlife protection. Enterprises could promote their business ethics and enhance their reputation, improving their competitiveness in the marketplace, he added./.
