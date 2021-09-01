USAID launches projects to support disabled people in Quang Tri
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) together with the People's Committee of Quang Tri province and the National Action Center for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) on September 1 held an online event to launch USAID-funded projects to support people with disabilities in the central province.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) - The US Agency for International Development (USAID) together with the People's Committee of Quang Tri province and the National Action Center for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) on September 1 held an online event to launch USAID-funded projects to support people with disabilities in the central province.
The projects include a 6.9 million USD project to improve the quality of life of persons with disabilities in provinces heavily sprayed with Agent Orange (Inclusion I) and the 2 million USD "Raising Voices, Creating Opportunities" project (RVCO-II).
These are aid projects within the framework of the bilateral economic and technical cooperation agreement between the two governments signed in 2005.
Speaking at the ceremony, Ann Marie Yastishock, USAID/Vietnam Mission Director, appreciated the effective coordination of Quang Tri province in cooperation projects between the two countries and emphasised the importance of the partnership between USAID and NACCET in the programme to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities in the provinces heavily sprayed with Agent Orange, including Inclusion I. The project will be implemented in 2021-2026 in eight provinces, including Quang Tri.
She said that for the "RVCO-II" project, both parties will continue to work together to create positive changes in awareness and attitudes towards persons with disabilities, strengthen the capacity of organisations and improve policies to promote the inclusion of the group.
According to USAID, the US government has been carrying out many projects in various forms in Vietnamese localities to address the war consequences and improve the quality of life in communities affected by Agent Orange sprayed during the war.
Quang Tri province is one of the important partners of the US in development cooperation projects with Vietnam, including those on demining, supporting people with disabilities, and humanitarian aid./.