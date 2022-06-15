Environment MARD, USAID agree to partner on addressing climate change in Mekong Delta The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) signed an agreement on climate change cooperation in the Mekong Delta for the 2022-2027 period in Hanoi on June 13.

Environment US helps Vietnam combat wildlife trafficking The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will help Vietnam control illegal wildlife trafficking through a 15 million USD project launched in Hanoi on June 13.

Environment Viet Nam News to co-chair webinar on renewable energy in Asia Viet Nam News – an English-language daily of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) – will co-chair a live webinar themed “Asia: Renewable Energy Continent” on June 15 with the aim to intensify dissemination on Asia’s “green” strategy.

Environment Forum spotlights sustainable development of Vietnamese marine economy A forum on Vietnam’s sustainable marine economic development took place in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen on June 12.