U.S. Agency for International Development (or USAID) on July 10 launched its Trade Facilitation Programme in Hanoi. Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue attended the launching ceremony.

With a total financial assistance of over 21.7 million USD, the five-year programme aims at reforming, standardising and streamlining administrative procedures in import-export sector.

The programme is expected to strengthen the implementation of the World Trade Organization's Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) of which both Vietnam and the United States are members.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue spoke highly of the programme, adding that it is a timely and practical project.

He also requested the Ministry of Finance to closely cooperate with USAID and private sector to effectively implement the project.

The programme will also train customs officers on risk management and facilitate national-provincial dialogue as well as dialogue between General Department of Vietnam Customs and the business community on trade facilitation and customs issues.-VNA