Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Tran Hong Ha on June 6 awarded the insignia “For the Natural Resources and Environment cause” to two US Agency for International Development (USAID) officials.



The recipients were USAID Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yasticshock, and USAID acting director office of Environment and Energy Christine Gandomi.



The insignia is a recognition of contributions made by the two officials to natural resources and environment protection.



Minister Ha thanked USAID for its active support for Vietnam in the field, particularly climate change and environment protection; and for connecting Vietnam with partners in implementing environment protection and climate change response projects.



He expected the partnership between Vietnam, including his ministry and USAID, will be strengthened. Vietnam and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources treasures the friendship and partnership with USAID, he said.



Yastishock, for her part, underscored pressing environmental issues facing Vietnam, such as climate change in the Mekong Delta, marine plastic pollution, and biodiversity losses, saying USAID stands ready to cooperate with the Vietnamese ministry and Vietnam at large to tackle these issues./.