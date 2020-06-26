USAID presents nearly 5 million USD to Fulbright University Vietnam
Illustrative image (Photo: fulbright.edu.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has presented 4.65 million USD to Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV) for a period of two years.
It earlier granted 7.2 million USD to the university for 2017-2020.
The US Government’s support to FUV through USAID and the US Department of State has helped the university with both administration and training.
The establishment of the FUV - Vietnam’s first independent and not-for-profit higher education institution - was announced in HCM City on May 25, 2016.
It is the next step in the existing Fulbright Economics Teaching Programme, a public policy master’s programme at the Ash Centre within the Kenney School of Government at Harvard, established in 1994 in cooperation with the HCM City-based University of Economics.
Founded under the Prime Minister’s Decision No 819/QD-TTg dated May 16, 2016, the university opened at the end of 2016 with the first courses offered by the department of public policy and management.
FUV aims to become the top choice for students in Vietnam and across Asia./.