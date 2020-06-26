Society HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme The HCM City Department of Education and Training and city schools have been training teachers, choosing textbooks, and preparing facilities to carry out a new nationwide training programme in the 2020-21 academic year required by the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society More Vietnamese from Africa, Malaysia brought home Vietnamese and Ethiopian flag carriers brought home over 130 Vietnamese citizens from Nigeria, Cameroon and Malaysia from June 24-25.

Society Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi Vietnam Family Day (June 28) will be marked at the Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on Hoa Lu street in Hanoi from June 26-28 with a wide range of activities.

Society Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance prosecuted The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on June 25 prosecuted 29 people for killing three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.