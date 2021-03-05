USAID supports flood-affected people in Quang Ngai province
As many as 456 households in Nghia Hanh district of the central province of Quang Ngai will benefit from financial support funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for repairing and reinforcing their houses damaged by typhoons and floods last year.
USAID supports flood-affected people in Quang Ngai province. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 456 households in Nghia Hanh district of the central province of Quang Ngai will benefit from financial support funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for repairing and reinforcing their houses damaged by typhoons and floods last year.
Under a decision issued on March 4 by the provincial People’s Committee, 11.6 billion VND (503,745 USD) will be distributed directly to the households in the two phases.
The funding is part of the 12.3-billion-VND aid package pledged by USAID to support flood-affected people in the district.
The remaining amount will be used to overcome consequences of natural disasters and repair and consolidates houses for local residents./.