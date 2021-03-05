Society First day after social distancing lifted in Hai Duong Strict social distancing measures were lifted in the northern province of Hai Duong, Vietnam’s latest COVID-19 hotspot, on midnight on March 3. Local people have begun to resume normal life while still following strict prevention regulations.

Society Spratly archipelago - Beauty of resilience In the face of harsh nature with sun, wind, billows and storms, Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago still shows a beauty of pride and resilience.

Society Hai Phong allows resuming of public activities Hai Phong city, which borders the current largest COVID-19 hotbed of Hai Duong, has allowed a number of public activities and services to resume as the COVID-19 situation in the locality shows signs of easing.

Society MoLISA proposes keeping region-based minimum wage unchanged in 2021 The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) is collecting ideas on a draft proposal to the Government in which the National Wage Council suggests it not raise the region-based minimum wage in 2021 after considering the socio-economic circumstances.