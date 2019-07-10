At the launching ceremony (Source: VNA)

- A trade facilitation programme worth over 21.7 million USD funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was launched in Hanoi on July 10.The project will be performed in five years, aiming to reform, standardize, harmonize and simplify administrative procedures in terms of import and export, in accordance with international standards, towards implementing the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) of the World Trade Organisation.The implementation strategy of the project will be at the central to the provincial level, focusing on strengthening coordination among ministries; supporting policy reforms on trade facilitation and implementation of TFA; cutting specialized inspection procedures; and promoting partnership with the private sector.Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue highlighted the significance of the project, saying that it meets requirements and desire of the Vietnamese Government in implementing the TFA and other new-generation free trade agreements.Under the direction of the Government, the Ministry of Finance presided over and coordinated with ministries and branches to implement the national one-stop-shop mechanism, which is connected to those of five ASEAN member nations, he noted.US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink said the US administration will coordinate with the Vietnamese side in implementing the project, thus harmonizing and simplifying specialized inspection procedures.He stressed that US businesses always consider Vietnam an attractive investment destination, so the US wishes to maintain effective partnership with Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance and General Department of Customs, as well as other partners and business communities, in order to make it easy for sustainable growth in Vietnam.Vice Director of General Department of Customs Mai Xuan Thanh said the agency has paid attention to streamlining its organisation apparatus, reforming working methods, and improving labour productivity.He pledged that the customs sector would focus all resources to work with USAID to effectively perform the programme.-VNA