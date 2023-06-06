Illustrative image (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The taxation sector is taking concerted efforts to have 70% of enterprises and business households using e-invoices generated from cash registers later this year under an initiative launched since December 15, 2022.



Accordingly, the General Department of Taxation asked tax departments to strive to reach 30% by the end of the second quarter, 50% by the end of the third quarter and 70% later this year. In Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh, the rate must reach 100% in dining and restaurant services.



As of late May, there were 18,963 businesses registering to use e-invoices with tax codes generated from cash registers.



Assoc. Prof Le Xuan Truong, head of the Vietnam Academy of Finance’s Tax and Customs Department, believed that expanding the use of e-invoices from cash registers helps tax authorities better monitor the supply of goods and services from businesses, contributing to more effective and fair tax management.



Ho Chi Minh City is one of three localities that have piloted the use of e-invoices generated from cash registers. However, after more than two months of implementation, the number of taxpayers successfully registered in the city remains low, reaching only 278 as of February 26 this year.



Through a preliminary survey, HCM City has 266 enterprises and 5,268 business households, which are trade centres, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, entertainment service providers, are the targets of the scheme./.