Society Football tournament promotes cohesion among OVs in UK The third football tournament of the Vietnamese people association in the UK kicked off in Birmingham city on May 29.

Society HCM City launches renewable energy use competition rented houses An annual award aimed at encouraging rental house owners to use rooftop solar power has been launched by Ho Chi Minh City.

Society CAAV proposes three options to upgrade Con Dao Airport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed to the Ministry of Transport three investment options to upgrade Con Dao Airport, in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Society PM attends Fruit and OCOP Product Festival in Son La Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 Fruit and OCOP (One Commune One Product) Product Festival in the northern mountainous province of Son La on May 28 evening.