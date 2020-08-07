World CPTPP members reiterate backing of trade liberalisation The CPTPP Commission’s third meeting was held on August 6 and ended with the approval of a ministerial joint statement reiterating the members’ commitment to back trade liberalization, and multilateral trade.

World ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting set for September As the ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam is completing preparations for the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings in September, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

World Singapore signs digital economy pact with Australia Singapore and Australia have signed a digital economy agreement that will open up economic opportunities for both countries during a virtual ceremony on August 6.